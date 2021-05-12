Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $36.03 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

