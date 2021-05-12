KeyCorp Weighs in on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

NYSE BWA opened at $51.65 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $287,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 435,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

