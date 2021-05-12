Truist Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $320.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.

CI stock opened at $260.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.10. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

