Truist Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $320.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.13.
CI stock opened at $260.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.10. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cigna
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.