Clearwater Paper Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.22). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:CLW opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after buying an additional 200,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 272,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.