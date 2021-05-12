Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Issued By KeyCorp

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Denbury in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE DEN opened at $56.74 on Monday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 4.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,400,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Denbury by 1,719.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 525,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

