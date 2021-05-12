Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cormark

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$24.00. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.95.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG opened at C$9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.85. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.