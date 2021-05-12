Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cormark

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$24.00. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.95.
CG opened at C$9.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.85. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57.
In related news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
