ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) vs. Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Head-To-Head Contrast

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ViacomCBS and Formula One Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula One Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Formula One Group has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Formula One Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than ViacomCBS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ViacomCBS and Formula One Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.99 $3.31 billion N/A N/A Formula One Group $2.02 billion 4.43 $106.00 million ($1.35) -28.62

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Formula One Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of ViacomCBS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Formula One Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Formula One Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 5.22% 18.58% 5.23% Formula One Group -64.67% -3.51% -1.72%

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Formula One Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and basic cable networks. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

