Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

EYPT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $254.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.62. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

