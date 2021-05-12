Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Sell

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

OGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC raised OrganiGram from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

OGI stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $787.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

