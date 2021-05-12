Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €52.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €52.50 ($61.76) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.61 ($57.19).

Shares of DWNI opened at €42.33 ($49.80) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.00.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

