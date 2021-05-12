Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) PT Raised to $8.00 at B. Riley

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $6.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $201.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Five Star Senior Living by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.