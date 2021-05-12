Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EFC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $822.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

