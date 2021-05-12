Vertex (VERX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Vertex has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

