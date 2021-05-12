StoneMor (STON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE STON opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. StoneMor has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Get StoneMor alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Axelrod bought 5,522,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.