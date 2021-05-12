Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $3.39. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 266,046 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

