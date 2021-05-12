Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.47

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $21.43. Meridian Bancorp shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 397,747 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 97.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 134,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 66,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

