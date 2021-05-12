San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $5.10. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 146,595 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

