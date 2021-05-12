San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $5.10. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 146,595 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.
