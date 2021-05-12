Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11,486.19

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £114.86 ($150.07) and traded as high as £117 ($152.86). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £115.55 ($150.97), with a volume of 119,439 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 9,288.13 ($121.35).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 49.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £118.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is £114.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.