Altria Group (NYSE:MO) PT Raised to $52.00

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

MO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after acquiring an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

