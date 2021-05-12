Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sprott has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Sprott by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott by 133.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 304,487 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $9,422,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprott during the first quarter worth $6,076,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.