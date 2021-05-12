Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $140.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $141.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $561,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.