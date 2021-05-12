Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) vs. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and MOGU’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 6.29 $478.04 million $3.61 30.80 MOGU $117.97 million 1.27 -$314.04 million N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Akamai Technologies and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $121.92, indicating a potential upside of 9.67%. MOGU has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 80.65%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46% MOGU -309.58% -11.00% -8.82%

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats MOGU on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cyberthreat protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Queue-It to deliver a cure for Covid vaccine registration. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini-programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

