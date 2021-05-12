Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

