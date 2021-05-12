$120.82 Million in Sales Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post $120.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.60 million and the highest is $121.04 million. Upwork reported sales of $87.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $475.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.70 million to $487.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $586.10 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $628.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,034,000 after buying an additional 1,327,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,450,000 after buying an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $60,848,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -163.28 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

