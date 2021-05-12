Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce sales of $481.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $572.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.70 million. Quidel posted sales of $201.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. Quidel has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average of $181.52.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

