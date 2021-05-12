Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $121.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.84. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.