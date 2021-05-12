Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Freshpet stock opened at $169.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.03 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,544.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

