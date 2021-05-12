Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tronox traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 1050722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,852 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,968,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,507,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $15,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

