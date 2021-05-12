Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFXA. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.76 ($45.60).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.