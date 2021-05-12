Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $148.04 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

