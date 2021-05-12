Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

