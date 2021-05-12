Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE FMS opened at $39.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

