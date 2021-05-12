Barclays Boosts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $49.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $45.45 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

