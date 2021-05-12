Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $245.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Etsy stock opened at $169.84 on Monday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

