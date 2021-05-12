MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

MasTec stock opened at $118.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $118.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

