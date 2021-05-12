Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $62.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $46.54 on Monday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

