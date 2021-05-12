UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

