Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $7.98.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

