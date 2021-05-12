Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Lowered by Analyst

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 147,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 109,071 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.