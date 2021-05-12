SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.29, but opened at $39.99. SailPoint Technologies shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 18,682 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4,469.53 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

