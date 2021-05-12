LMP Automotive (LMPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.