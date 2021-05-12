Kelly Services (KELYB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $90.36.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.