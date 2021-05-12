Contrasting Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Advantest and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 1 2 0 2.67 Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Photronics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Photronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than Advantest.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 18.15% 22.22% 14.56% Photronics 5.55% 3.60% 2.91%

Risk & Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantest and Photronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.54 billion 6.86 $492.49 million $2.47 36.40 Photronics $609.69 million 1.31 $33.82 million $0.52 24.25

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advantest beats Photronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products; and equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in the research and development activities measuring and testing technologies. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Advantest Corporation has collaboration with STMicroelectronics on advanced automated test cell for IC Testing; and partnership with PDF Solutions Inc. for cloud-based software solutions. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

