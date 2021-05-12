Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $14.64 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.