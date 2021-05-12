International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICAGY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

ICAGY opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

