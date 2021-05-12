freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. freenet has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

