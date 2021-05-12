BMO Capital Markets Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $40.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $221,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

