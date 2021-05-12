Weyerhaeuser’s (WY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential downside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $39.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 183,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 117,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.