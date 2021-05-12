Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 243860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.71, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

