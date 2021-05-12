Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 12.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price was up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $46.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seres Therapeutics traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 77,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 974,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. Research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

